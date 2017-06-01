Florida battles dog flu outbreak

TAMPA. Fla. (WFLA/NBC News) – Florida veterinarians are monitoring a canine flu outbreak that’s already sickened at least a dozen dogs.

Symptoms include sneezing, runny nose, frequent couhing, fever and little to no appetite.

At least seven dogs were treated at the University of Florida, with six more awaiting treatment.

The outbreak is believed to have started at a dog show nearly two weeks ago.

Officials say there is no evidence that the virus can affect people.

This strain of canine flu is very contagious and a sick dog can infect others within a 20 foot radius.