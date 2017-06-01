City unveils new spray injection pothole patcher

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – City officials on Thursday demonstrated a new spray injection pothole patching machine.

The machine is operated by one person, and the patching is all done from within the cab.

“The process itself is more efficient than other methods. It will allow the city to achieve higher quality patches and greater returns on tax dollar investments,” said Aaron Henning, Wichita Public Works and Utilities.

