Caught on tape: Shootout leaves two bounty hunters, fugitive dead

NBC News Published: Updated:

GREENVILLE, Texas (NBC) – Police have released cellphone video of the deadly shootout at a Texas car dealership Tuesday that left three people dead. The video may be disturbing to some.

The Greenville Police Department released the video showing the moment two men walked in on a third man sitting in an office.

The Nissan dealership owner says the two men arrived Tuesday afternoon identifying themselves as federal agents, but police say they were bounty hunters who had a tip that a Minnesota fugitive would be at the dealership that day.

Several hours later, 49-year-old Ramon Hutchinson arrived, and the two men walked into an office with guns drawn yelling. Witnesses say Hutchinson dropped his gun on the desk setting off a life and death struggle over it. Six seconds and 20 gunshots later, Hutchinson, and the two bounty hunters, were dead.

They’re identified as 33-year old Gabriel Bernal and 54-year old Fidel Garcia of Corpus Christi. No one else was injured in the shooting.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s