Caught on camera: Sex toy heist

NBC News and KSNV-TV Published: Updated:

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KSNV) – Las Vegas police are searching for burglars who carried out an X-rated heist.

Security video shows the two men breaking through the side door of the LELO warehouse on Friday, May, 26. The thieves took off with at least 30,000 condoms.

On Saturday morning, they returned and drove a car through the delivery door and stole more than $6,000 worth of sex toys.

“The first time it happens you’re in awe that the building and the product has been violated.” LELO’s David Sovo tells us. “The second time I was less surprised than the first one.”

While the robbery may have cost the company thousands in merchandise, it hasn’t cost LELO their sense of humor.

LELO blogged about it on their website, writing; “What kind of party are these people having?”

 

