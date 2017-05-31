Woman killed in three car collision in Dickinson County

ABILENE, Kan. (KSNW) – A 54-year-old Herington woman was killed in a three car collision in Dickinson County Tuesday evening. It happened just before 7 p.m. east of town at the junction of Highway 56 and Highway 77.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol report, a 2001 Buick Century was westbound on Highway 56 entering the intersection. A 2004 Infinity QX was southbound on Highway 77 when the driver neglected to stop striking the Buick. The Infinity continued southbound and struck a 2011 Nissan Murano.

The driver of the Buick, identified as Ellen F. Granzow, was transported to the hospital where she died. The driver of the Infinity from Enid, Oklahoma received some injuries. The driver of the Nissan wasn’t injured.

