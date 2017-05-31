Wingnuts Defeat Salina 5-3

WICHITA, Kans. (May 31, 2017) – The Wichita Wingnuts got three runs in the second inning and two more in the third, then held off a late Salina Stockade rally to grab a 5-3 victory on Wednesday night at Lawrence-Dumont Stadium.

Wichita backstop Martin Medina got the Wingnuts (8-5) on the board in the second, driving a long RBI single to tie the game at 1-1. Richard Prigatano followed with a bouncer to second that scored one run, with a throwing error scoring Zac Fisher for a 3-1 Wichita lead.

The middle of the Wichita order continued the attack in the third, providing RBI singles from TJ Mittelstaedt and Matt Chavez that extended the advantage out to 5-1.

Salina’s Jesse Baker got the scoring started with a solo home run in the first off Wingnuts starter Eddie Medina (2-0). Medina settled in after the first, keeping the Stockade (1-12) off the scoreboard over the next three frames, before running into trouble in the fifth. A walk and a double preceded a two-run single from Roche Woodard, cutting the deficit in half.

The Wingnuts bullpen did the rest, getting scoreless innings from Jesse Pratt, Mike Devine, James Campbell, and Seth Harvey, who locked down his second save of 2017 with a scoreless ninth, striking out Woodard with runners at second and third to end the game.

Salina starter Brian Smith (0-2) took the loss, allowing five runs on five hits in five innings of work.