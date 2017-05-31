Train stabbing suspect defiant in court

PORTLAND, Ore. (KGW) – A man accused of stabbing three people on a Portland, Oregon train after delivering a verbal tirade targeting a young Muslim woman made his first court appearance Tuesday.

“This is America, get out if you don’t like free speech!” Jeremy Christian yelled as he entered the courtroom.

Authorities say Christian verbally abused two young women, one wearing a hijab, then stabbed three strangers who tried to intervene. Two were killed.

Christian is now charged with two counts of murder and attempted murder.

Rick Best tried to intervene and did not survive. He was a military veteran who helped others.

“He didn’t give a damn about your race, your ethnicity, your religion, he just wanted to help people,” says son Eric Best.

Telliesin Meche was also killed. Micah Fletcher survived.

“Before I go to bed, I can still sometimes feel the knife in my neck,” he says.