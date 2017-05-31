Tiger Woods DUI dash cam video released

JUPITER, Fla. (NBC News) – Police in Jupiter, Florida have released dash cam video of the DUI arrest of golfer Tiger Woods.

The 41-year-old golf pro was pulled over early Monday morning on a highway about nine miles from his home.

Police questioned him and had him perform a field sobriety test, which he failed. He was booked into the Palm Beach County jail and released later that morning.

Woods told officers he had not been drinking or taking illegal drugs, but he said that he had taken medication.

In a written statement issued Monday, Tiger Woods again said alcohol was not involved and that his condition was caused by an unexpected reaction to prescribed medication.

He apologized to his family and fans and says he will do everything he can to ensure it doesn’t happen again.

Video Courtesy Jupiter Police Department