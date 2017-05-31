Tiger Woods DUI dash cam video released

NBC News Published: Updated:
This image provided by the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office on Monday, May 29, 2017, shows Tiger Woods. Police in Florida said Tiger Woods has been arrested for DUI. (Palm Beach County Sheriuff's office via AP)

JUPITER, Fla. (NBC News) – Police in Jupiter, Florida have released dash cam video of the DUI arrest of golfer Tiger Woods.

The 41-year-old golf pro was pulled over early Monday morning on a highway about nine miles from his home.

Police questioned him and had him perform a field sobriety test, which he failed. He was booked into the Palm Beach County jail and released later that morning.

Woods told officers he had not been drinking or taking illegal drugs, but he said that he had taken medication.

In a written statement issued Monday, Tiger Woods again said alcohol was not involved and that his condition was caused by an unexpected reaction to prescribed medication.

He apologized to his family and fans and says he will do everything he can to ensure it doesn’t happen again.

Video Courtesy Jupiter Police Department

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s