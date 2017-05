In honor of the 90th Scripps National Spelling Bee, which takes place this week in Washington, D.C., Google Trends tweeted a map of “America’s Most Misspelled Words.”

The map is based on “how to spell” searches by each state, with Wisconsin’s most searched word being “Wisconsin.”

In Kansas, the most popular word is “diamond”.

“Beautiful” and “pneumonia” were the most popular words on the list.

America's most misspelled words – it's #spellingbee week and we mapped top "how to spell" searches by state#dataviz pic.twitter.com/oHkRHj8Eku — GoogleTrends (@GoogleTrends) May 30, 2017