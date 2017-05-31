Texas woman sentenced for selling designer drugs from Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Federal prosecutors say a Texas woman was sentenced to five years in federal prison for selling drugs manufactured in Kansas.

Thirty-seven-year-old Michelle Reulet, of Montgomery, Texas, was sentenced Tuesday and ordered to forfeit $2 million in proceeds from the crime.

Federal prosecutors say Reulet and co-defendant Michael Myers owned a business in the Houston area called Bully Wholesale. They sold products they purchased from co-defendants Tracy Picanso and Roy Ehrett in Olathe, Kansas.

The drugs, called Pump It, Head trip, Black Arts and Grave Digger, were marketed as incense, potpourri and shoe deodorizer. Reulet admitted in her plea that she knew customers bought the products to get high.

Myers was sentenced to time served of two years. Picanso and Ehrett are scheduled to be sentenced June 15.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.