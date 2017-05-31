Several car burglaries Tuesday night in Valley Center

VALLEY CENTER, Kan. (KSNW) – The Valley Center Department of Public Safety said several car burglaries were reported in Valley Center Tuesday night.

Most vehicles were unlocked and the thieves were able to gain easy entry into the vehicles. The department is asking residents to please lock car doors.

In one robbery case, the car door was locked so the car windows were broken and an expensive wireless speaker was taken from the vehicle. The department said drivers should make a habit of taking all of your valuables inside in order to prevent future burglaries.

The department is also asking for residents to watch out for your neighbors. If you see something that doesn’t look right, call 911. The department said it would rather get calls and find out the situation was innocent than not get a call and miss an opportunity to catch someone about to commit a crime.

If you have any information on the burglaries from Tuesday night please call 316-755-7325. You can also call Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.