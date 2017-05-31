Police: Suspect accused of drug possession growls at officers

GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) – Great Bend police arrested a 20-year-old man on suspicion of drug possession Wednesday morning. It happened around 2:20 a.m. in the 2300 block of Washington.

Police contacted the suspect, identified as Dakota Green. Officers said when they tried to talk to him, he pulled a pipe out of his pocket.

According to police, a foot chase ensued. During the chase, the suspect stopped, faced them, and pulled the hood of his sweatshirt over his head. He then growled at the officers and assumed a fighting stance.

Officers tased the suspect. He was taken to the Barton County Jail and was booked on possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, an outstanding warrant, and interference with law enforcement.

