Police: Suspect accused of drug possession growls at officers

By Published: Updated:
Handcuffs (KSN File Photo)

GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) – Great Bend police arrested a 20-year-old man on suspicion of drug possession Wednesday morning. It happened around 2:20 a.m. in the 2300 block of Washington.

Police contacted the suspect, identified as Dakota Green. Officers said when they tried to talk to him, he pulled a pipe out of his pocket.

According to police, a foot chase ensued. During the chase, the suspect stopped, faced them, and pulled the hood of his sweatshirt over his head. He then growled at the officers and assumed a fighting stance.

Officers tased the suspect. He was taken to the Barton County Jail and was booked on possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, an outstanding warrant, and interference with law enforcement.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s