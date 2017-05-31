Police need help solving hotel robberies

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department needs help solving two robberies at area hotels.

On Saturday, the Extended Stay America Hotel in the 9400 block of East Corporate Hills Drive was robbed by an unknown suspect. Two days later, the Days Inn Hotel in the 7300 block of East Kellogg was also robbed.

It is believed the two robberies were committed by the same suspect. The suspect is a slender man in his 20’s. He was armed with a handgun in the Days Inn robbery.

Here are surveillance photos from the two robberies, and one additional business that was not robbed. If anyone has information regarding the identity of the suspect, please call Crime Stoppers at 267-2111.

