Police need help solving hotel robberies

By Published: Updated:
Courtesy: Wichita Police Department

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department needs help solving two robberies at area hotels.

On Saturday, the Extended Stay America Hotel in the 9400 block of East Corporate Hills Drive was robbed by an unknown suspect. Two days later, the Days Inn Hotel in the 7300 block of East Kellogg was also robbed.

It is believed the two robberies were committed by the same suspect. The suspect is a slender man in his 20’s. He was armed with a handgun in the Days Inn robbery.

Here are surveillance photos from the two robberies, and one additional business that was not robbed. If anyone has information regarding the identity of the suspect, please call Crime Stoppers at 267-2111.

Hotel robbery suspect

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s