Payless announces two more Kansas stores are closing

FILE - This Aug. 23, 2006, file photo shows a Payless store front. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Payless ShoeSource has announced that two more Kansas stores will be closing.

The stores closing include the one in Wichita at 2570 South Broadway and the one in Derby at 1900 North Johnson. A page on the company’s website confirmed the closings.

Payless says the closings are part of its Chapter 11 restructuring. The company said they are taking steps to further rationalize their store fleet in the U.S. and Puerto Rico.

Back in early April, the company announced closings in Great Bend, Liberal, Emporia, and Hutchinson.

