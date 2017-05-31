Olathe man sentenced for cashing checks to pay undocumented workers

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – An Olathe man was sentenced Wednesday to time served (three years) for cashing millions of dollars’ worth of checks to pay undocumented workers for installing drywall, U.S. attorney Tom Beal said.

Jose Torres-Garcia, 53, of Olathe, pleaded guilty to one count of harboring or encouraging aliens to reside in the United States unlawfully and one cont of operating an unlicensed money transmitting business.

In his plea, he admitted he cashed checks for construction crew leaders so they could pay themselves and their crews.

Operating from his business at Boost Mobile in Olathe, Torres-Garcia received checks made payable to “Jose R. Torres Drywall,” even though he was not in the drywall business. He deposited the checks and distribute cash back to the crew leaders for distribution among the workers. Investigators determined that approximately $14 million passed through his account in two years.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.