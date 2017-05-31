KSN Threat Tracker for Wednesday, May 31, 2017

6:00AM  Just like the past few days we will have a chance for some scattered showers and storms this morning and afternoon. Storms will be hit and miss and most of us will be missed, but if you happen to get under one of these storms this afternoon, you could get heavy rain, gusty winds and some hail… Don’t cancel any outdoor plans but keep an eye on the sky and stay tuned to KSN through the day. -LS

5:00AM We are tracking a few non-severe storms that are losing steam fast. These will continue to dissipate as we go through the morning. Your radar at ksn.com/weather

