WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Westbound Kellogg will be reduced to one lane from West St. to Hoover St. beginning Friday at 9 p.m. until Monday 6 a.m. for repairs to the bridge deck over the Wichita – Valley Center Floodway.

Repairs will be made on two lanes. During that time, the nortbound I-235 ramp to westbound Kellogg will be closed.

