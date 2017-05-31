Kansas State and Kansas football Announce Game Times

MANHATTAN, Kan. and LAWRENCE, Kan.– Highlighted by consecutive home games to open the season and a trip to Vanderbilt in week three, game times and television designations for Kansas State’s first three football games were announced by the Big 12 Conference and its television partners Wednesday afternoon.

K-State, which is opening the season with consecutive home games for the first time since 2013, kicks off the 2017 campaign against Central Arkansas at 6:10 p.m., in a game broadcast world-wide on K-StateHD.TV. For ordering information, log on to www.k-statehd.tv and click on the “Subscribe Now” button.

The following week, September 9, the Wildcats host Charlotte at 11 a.m., and the game will be aired by FSN. It marks the fourth-straight year Kansas State will play a member of Conference USA with three of those contests being played in Bill Snyder Family Stadium.

The Wildcats then travel to Nashville, Tennessee, on September 16, to face Vanderbilt at 6:30 p.m., in a game televised nationally by ESPNU. It is the first meeting between the Wildcats and Commodores since 1984 and the Wildcats’ first trip to an SEC opponent since playing at Auburn in 2007.

—————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————

The Big 12 Conference released the early television broadcast assignments for the 2017 college football season, with Kansas being tabbed for live broadcasts in each of its first three games plus its Nov. 11 matchup with Texas.

Kansas, playing under third-year head coach David Beaty, will open the 2017 football season with a home game versus Southeast Missouri State on Saturday, Sept. 2 at 6 p.m. The KU-SEMO game will be broadcast live on the Jayhawk Network in the state of Kansas and the Kansas City metro area and is available outside of the state lines to a national audience on ESPN3. More information on the Jayhawk Network (JTV) and its affiliates is available at KUAthletics.com/TV.

The Jayhawks will host Central Michigan in their second contest of the season on Saturday, Sept. 9. KU-CMU will be televised on Fox Sports Net (FSN) with kickoff slated for 3 p.m.

Additionally, the Jayhawks have a road game at Ohio the third week of the season and the Mid-American Conference designated it for a 1 p.m. start time with a broadcast on ESPN3.

The Nov. 11 matchup at Texas has been set for 5 p.m. and will be broadcast on the Longhorn Network (LHN) and JTV.