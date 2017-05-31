Kansas sex offender pleads guilty to transporting Virginia teen for sex

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) –  A registered sex offender from Kansas pleaded guilty Wednesday to picking up a 16-year-old girl in Virginia and taking her across state lines to have sex with him, U.S. attorney Tom Beall said today.

Logan Viquesney, 21 of Kansas City, Kan., pleaded guilty to one count of interstate transportation of a minor to engage in sexual activity. In his plea, he admitted he communicated with the victim over the internet while she was staying with her grandparents in Virginia. On May 30, 2016, the victim was reported missing from her grandparents’ home. Investigators learned that Viquesney had driven to Virginia, picked up the girl, and taken her with him on a trip that took them from Virginia to Maryland, Illinois, Missouri and Kansas. While on the trip, Viquesney had sex with the girl.

Viquesney was arrested after he arrived in Kansas City, Kan., with the girl.

Sentencing is set for July 31. Both parties have agreed to recommend a sentence of 15 years in federal prison.

