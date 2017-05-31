Kansas lawmakers could exhaust their own budget

By Published:

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Kansas legislators worry about exhausting operating funds now that their annual session is among the longest in state history.

But they don’t have a definitive answer for when the money runs out.

Wednesday was the 103rd day of what was supposed to be a 100-day session. Republican legislative leaders had said the Legislature would exhaust its funds for the session Friday and not be able to pay lawmakers.

But Legislative Administrative Services Director Tom Day said Wednesday that existing funds could last into next week, depending on non-salary expenses such as printing.

The Legislature reduced staffing May 12 to drop its daily session costs to about $44,000 from $65,000. Its annual budget is $17 million.

Lawmakers could pass a bill to provide extra funds but that’s considered a political embarrassment.

