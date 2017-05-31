Kansas House Rejects Budget Plan

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP)- Kansas legislators rejected another plan late Tuesday night that rolls back most of the past income tax cuts championed by Republican Gov. Sam Brownback to fix the state budget and provide additional funds for public schools.

The House voted 85-37 late Tuesday against a bill that would raise $1.2 billion over two years by increasing income tax rates and ending an exemption for 330,000-plus business owners and farmers.

The House’s action came after the Senate approved the plan on a 26-14 vote.

The plan was similar to one the House rejected last week. The House vote Tuesday could force more negotiations with senators over tax issues.

Kansas faces projected budget shortfalls totaling $887 million through June 2019, and the Kansas Supreme Court ruled in March that education funding is inadequate.