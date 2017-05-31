K-State, Tulsa to play in 2017 Wichita Wildcat Classic at Intrust Arena

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Kansas State will resume the Wichita Wildcat Classic basketball series at Intrust Bank Arena when the Wildcats host Tulsa on Saturday, December 9, 2017.

The game will be the Wildcats’ fourth in Wichita in the last seven years, following tilts with West Virginia in 2011, Gonzaga in 2013 and Colorado State in 2015.

Tickets for the Wichita Wildcat Classic will be available first to men’s basketball season ticket holders and Ahearn Fund members beginning Wednesday, June 7. Fans who renew or order their 2017-18 season tickets by the June 23 early-bird deadline will receive complimentary lower-level sideline tickets. General public tickets will go on sale Tuesday, September 5, and can be purchased through the K-State Athletics Ticket Office by calling (800) 221.CATS or online at www.kstatesports.com/tickets or through INTRUST Bank Arena at www.selectaseat.com.

An allotment of $5 student tickets will be available to K-State students through the ticket office in the fall.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.