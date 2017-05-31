House panel issues subpoenas for Flynn, others

By Published:
Michael Flynn
FILE- In this Feb. 1, 2017, file photo, then-National Security Adviser Michael Flynn speaks during the daily news briefing at the White House, in Washington. Flynn resigned as President Donald Trump's national security adviser on Feb. 13, 2017. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

The House intelligence committee is issuing subpoenas for several individuals, including former national security adviser Michael Flynn and President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, as part of its investigation into Russian activities during last year’s election.

Subpoenas were approved Wednesday for Flynn and his company, Flynn Intel Group, and Cohen and his firm, Michael D. Cohen & Associates.

Reps. Mike Conaway and Adam Schiff, who are leading the committee’s probe, say the panel approved the subpoenas to compel certain individuals to testify and to obtain personal documents and business records. Cohen earlier rejected a House intelligence committee request for information.

