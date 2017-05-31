Hodgeman County man dies in ATV accident

HODGEMAN COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – A Hodgeman County man was killed Tuesday night when his ATV rolled down an embankment.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. near 230th Ave. and W Road. It is northeast of Hanston.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 55-year-old Jeffrey C. Hahn died at the scene.

The report from the highway patrol states the Hahn was not wearing a helmet.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.