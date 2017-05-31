Crews battle apartment fire in southeast Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita fire crews battled an early morning blaze at a southeast Wichita apartment complex. It happened in the 9200 block of East Harry just after 6 a.m. at the Buttonwood Tree Apartments.

The fire started in a second story apartment, and it impacted three total units. That apartment is a total loss.

Crews estimate the fire has caused about $60,000 worth of damage. Fire officials are still investigating the cause of the fire.

