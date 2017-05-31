Barton County man plans to open store for tornado victims

BARTON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — The day after the tornado, families were out finding anything they could save, such as photos or jewelry. However, many of them lost clothes and other household items.

Joyce Wapelhorst, wearing a plaid button-up shirt, said the clothes she now wears are all donated clothes.

“Joe Trimmer and his wife have donated so many clothes and shoes and shirts and jeans,” she said.

Joe Trimmer runs a community organization called A Dinner For The Holidays. He is now making it his mission to help every tornado victim.

“We had a person message us on Facebook that said it would be cool if we had a place that the people could go to pick up things that they needed,” Trimmer said. “We’ve decided to get a storage unit that we’re going to turn into a store so people could come and pick up things that they need.”

The organization is collecting donations of clothes, household items and toys.

Starting this weekend, tornado victims can pick up any items they need free of charge.

According to Trimmer, this effort is the right thing to do.

“It’s a thing that has been very personal for me, just for the fact that I grew up in this area,” he said. “We try to do as much as we can to help people in this area.”

For those that lost everything, it’s an act they are forever grateful for.

“It’s amazing how a community steps up for you,” Wapelhorst said. “We really appreciate everybody and everything.”

The store will be located in a storage unit at Superior Self Storage at 2509 Washington Street in Great Bend, shed #94. Trimmer plans to have it staffed every day.

If you’re interested in donating or would like to volunteer at the store, contact Joseph Trimmer on the organization Facebook page.

