Amazon is refunding up to $70M in app purchases made by kids

The Federal Trade Commission says Amazon has set up its process for sending refunds to users for more than $70 million in-app charges made between November 2011 and May 2016.

The FTC says consumers eligible for the refunds should have been notified by Amazon through e-mail.

Consumers have until May 28th of next year to submit their request for a refund.

Amazon has made changes in how in-app purchases are made since the FTC began probing the issue of parents being billed for unauthorized purchases made on fire tablets and other devices.