Wingnuts top Salina 8-2

WICHITA, Kans. (May 30, 2017) – The Wichita Wingnuts plated four runs in the third and never looked back, as they cruised to an 8-2 win over the Salina Stockade Tuesday night at Lawrence-Dumont Stadium.

With the score tied 1-1 in the third, the Wingnuts (7-5) snatched the lead for good. After a single and a walk to start the frame, Christian Stringer broke the deadlock with a single that scored Leo Vargas. One out later, TJ Mittelstaedt launched a three-run homer off of Salina starter TJ Looney (0-2) to make it 5-1.

Wichita added two more in the next inning to knock Looney from the contest. Vargas plated Martin Medina with a sacrifice fly, and Harrison Kain then brought Richard Prigatano in with an RBI single, stretching the advantage to six.

After yielding a run to the Stockade (1-11) in the opening inning, Ryan Kussmaul (1-2) settled in for the Wingnuts. The righty set down seven in a row at one point, and retired 12 of the final 13 he faced before turning things over to the bullpen.

Behind Kussmaul, Jared Wilson and Austin Boyle worked scoreless seventh and eighth frames, before Salina got a run in the ninth on a Jordan Caillouet solo homer.

The Wingnuts responded to Salina’s opening inning run in the second, as Matt Chavez launched the first pitch of the frame from Looney over the wall in left-center to even the score. Chavez added another RBI on a single in the seventh that stretched the Wichita lead to 8-1, before Caillouet’s homer provided the final margin.

The Wingnuts and Stockade continue their four-game set Wednesday night at Lawrence-Dumont Stadium. Wichita will send veteran southpaw Charlie Leesman (1-0, 0.00) to the hill, while Salina will counter with fellow lefty Brian Smith (0-1, 7.83). First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m., and the game will be broadcast on 1410 AM/93.9 FM KGSO, TuneIn and www.americanassociationbaseball.tv.

