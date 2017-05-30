WH aide Michael Dubke says his last day is TBD

WASHINGTON (AP) — White House communications director Michael Dubke has confirmed he is leaving the White House and says his last day on the job has not been determined.

In a statement, Dubke says: “It has been my great honor to serve President Trump and this administration. It has also been my distinct pleasure to work side-by-side, day-by-day with the staff of the communications and press departments.”

A Republican consultant, Dubke joined the White House team in February after campaign aide Jason Miller — Trump’s original choice for communications director — withdrew from consideration. Dubke founded Crossroads Media, a GOP firm that specializes in political advertising.