Police respond to armed robbery at Days Inn

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police on Monday responded to an armed robbery at the Days Inn. It happened in the 7000 block of East Kellogg.

Officers arrived and contacted a 36-year-old employee who reports an unknown suspect entering the business and demanding money. The suspect was armed with a gun. The suspect took the cash from the register and left the business.

Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.

