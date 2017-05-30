O’Reilly’s next book is ‘Killing England,’ coming Sept. 19

NEW YORK (AP) — Bill O’Reilly’s next book, and the first announced since his ouster from Fox News, brings his multimillion-selling “Killing” historical series to the Revolutionary War era.

“Killing England: The Brutal Struggle for American Independence” will be published Sept. 19, Henry Holt and Company told The Associated Press on Tuesday. The book will be co-written by O’Reilly’s longtime collaborator, Martin Dugard. Other “Killing” books include “Killing Lincoln,” ”Killing Reagan” and “Killing Kennedy.”

During a recent telephone interview, O’Reilly said he wasn’t worried that sales would fall off without having his popular Fox show to promote his books. He hosts his own “No Spin News” podcast and said he was “forming alliances” with other internet organizations.

O’Reilly was fired from Fox News in April amid allegations of sexual harassment that he has denied.