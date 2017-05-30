Motorycle crash caused by archery target

By Published: Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police said an accident Monday afternoon at Kellogg and Woodlawn was caused by an archery target that flew out of a truck bed. It happened around 4:30 p.m. in the westbound lanes.

The 59-year-old man struck the target, lost control, and hit the retaining wall. He was transported to the hospital in serious condition.

Police want to remind drivers to secure things down in the back of trucks when driving.

“We did contact that driver. I don’t believe it was at that location, but we later contacted him to let him know what occurred,” said Officer Charley Davidson, Wichita Police Department.

No word yet on if the driver was cited.

