Man struck by city bus in downtown Wichita

Authorities respond to an accident involving a city bus in downtown Wichita on Tuesday. (KSN Photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A man was pinned under a city bus in downtown Wichita late Tuesday morning. It happened at English and Topeka.

Emergency crews arrived and found the man underneath the bus. Fire crews were able to talk to the man who was conscious at the time.

“A city of Wichita bus was southbound on Topeka and went to turn left and head east on English when it struck an individual that was walking on English. The individual got stuck underneath, ” said Officer Dennis Wilson, Wichita Police Department.

The city maintenance division brought over a heavy jack which was used to lift the bus up. The man was pulled out from underneath.

He was transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

