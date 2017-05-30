KSN Threat Tracker for Tuesday, May 30, 2017

By Published: Updated:

6:15AM  Keep the umbrella handy because you will need it this morning. Rain showers will taper off by mid to late morning from west to east and we will have partly cloudy and pleasant conditions once again… Much like yesterday we will be in a normal late spring early summer pattern where afternoon showers and storms can develop in the daytime heating. These are the popcorn kind of storms that are just scattered about. Once the sun goes down they lose most of their energy and wind down. Although organized severe weather is not anticipated some storms will have the potential to produce some nickel to dime sized hail and gusty winds. Temps today will start off in the low 60s and warm into seasonal low 80s.

5:00AM Storm Tracker Radar shows quiet conditions across much of the state, but we do have some non-severe storms ongoing in SC KS moving into Wichita this morning. Check out your live local radar at ksn.com/weather

