Kansas man dies in ATV accident while farming

MUSCOTAH, Kan. (AP) – Atchison County authorities say a man died after an ATV he was riding rolled over and landed on top of him.

Sheriff Jack Laurie says in a news release that 64-year-old Michael Bodenhausen died in the accident Monday on a farm north of Muscotah in northeast Kansas.

Laurie says Bodenhausen was spraying thistles from the ATV when it rolled over.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.