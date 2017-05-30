Kansas lawmakers OK new abortion rule with font requirement

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Kansas legislators have approved a new requirement that abortion providers give women information about their doctors’ histories and provide it in print in a specific type style on white paper.

The bill goes to Republican Gov. Sam Brownback after the Senate approved it on a 25-15 vote Tuesday. The House passed the measure last week. Brownback is a strong abortion opponent.

The bill would require that abortion providers give women information about the physician at least 24 hours beforehand. The information would include the doctor’s credentials, malpractice insurance, hospital privileges and disciplinary record. It would have to be printed in 12-point Times New Roman type.

Bill supporters say women need the information to make informed decisions.

Critics say the bill is meant to discourage women from having abortions.

