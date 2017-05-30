Kansas Highway Patrol reports Memorial Day activity

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Highway Patrol is releasing data from its Memorial Day Weekend holiday activity. The reporting period for the holiday weekend ran from 6 p.m. on Friday through 11:59 p.m. on Monday.
During that timeframe, the patrol worked two fatal crashes, neither of which was alcohol-related.
The crashes occurred in Johnson and Hodgeman counties.
Information in the table is compared to data from 2016. The 2016 reporting period was from 6:00 p.m. on Friday, May 27, through 11:59 p.m. on Monday, May 30, 2016.
|2017
|2016
|Fatal Non-DUI Related Crashes
|2
|0
|Non-DUI Related Fatalities
|2
|0
|Fatal DUI Related Crashes
|0
|1
|DUI Related Fatalities
|0
|1
|DUI Arrests
|24
|25
|Speed Citations
|1,188
|1,009
|Speed Warnings
|902
|693
|Safety Belt – Adult Citations
|252
|230
|Safety Belt – Adult Warning
|13
|18
|Safety Belt – Teen Citations
|10
|6
|Safety Belt – Teen Warning
|1
|2
|Child Restraint Citations
|26
|24
|Child Restraint Warnings
|5
|6
|Motorist Assists
|1,090
|1,079
