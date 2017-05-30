Kansas Highway Patrol reports Memorial Day activity

Kansas Highway Patrol (KSN File Photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Highway Patrol is releasing data from its Memorial Day Weekend holiday activity. The reporting period for the holiday weekend ran from 6 p.m. on Friday through 11:59 p.m. on Monday.

During that timeframe, the patrol worked two fatal crashes, neither of which was alcohol-related.

The crashes occurred in Johnson and Hodgeman counties.

Information in the table is compared to data from 2016. The 2016 reporting period was from 6:00 p.m. on Friday, May 27, through 11:59 p.m. on Monday, May 30, 2016.

2017 2016
Fatal Non-DUI Related Crashes 2 0
Non-DUI Related Fatalities 2 0
Fatal DUI Related Crashes 0 1
DUI Related Fatalities 0 1
DUI Arrests 24 25
Speed Citations 1,188 1,009
Speed Warnings 902 693
Safety Belt – Adult Citations 252 230
Safety Belt – Adult Warning 13 18
Safety Belt – Teen Citations 10 6
Safety Belt – Teen Warning 1 2
Child Restraint Citations 26 24
Child Restraint Warnings 5 6
Motorist Assists 1,090 1,079

