There are plenty of returning faces for the Kansas City Chiefs as they participate in organized team activities (OTAs) this week. But that doesn’t mean there aren’t plenty of questions moving forward.

With the Chiefs trading up in the 2017 NFL draft to pick former Texas Tech quaterback Patrick Mahomes, there is plenty of speculation about Alex Smith’s future with the team. One area that looks to be pretty settled is the offensive line, one of the league’s better ones last year.