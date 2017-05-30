Free summer programs for Wichita youth

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Public pools opened this week to all all but one Wichita community; those who live around Mcadams park. We’ve seen several people speak out against the closure but the fact remains, the pool will not reopen. There has been a large amount of disappointment coming from the McAdams area, in response to their pool being the only one that will not open this summer. However, this loss has been met with a new program that supports summer aquatics for the 67214 community.

The sound of kids splashing around in the pool is one that will be absent for some who will not have the opportunity to utilize their neighborhood pool. In contrast there are several summer programs that have started this week, including the distribution of YMCA vouchers for families in the McAdams area.

“What’s been neat is the city has decided on 1000 people that will get these vouchers — to be dispersed by the city,” said Terrell Benton, the YMCA’s new director. “The YMCA was blessed to be able to partner with the city create the voucher for the city and then the city will disperse that among that macadam’s neighborhood — for those families that have not received vouchers at this point — they would need to contact the McAdams recreation center.”

We spoke with Parks and Recreation Director, Troy Houtman about the development around the pool vouchers.

“We have a system of identifying kids from that neighborhood and we have been working with housing as well as YMCA to identify those folks and we are working on transportation to get to the YMCA so 1,000 kids will have the opportunity to go to the Y,” said Houtman.

In addition to the vouchers, the Y has also started late night basketball games, which they say over 500 kids attended this past weekend.

“Statistically, at that time on a Saturday night 8:30-11:30 pm on a Saturday night, is the time where kids get into a lot of trouble and there’s a lot of alternative activities they can be engaged in,” explained Benton. “So, for us to open our doors and have that many kids, not engaged in that but engaged in positive health related constructive activities; we find it to be very very positive.”

The Boys and Girls Club is also an organization offering a range of summer programs for Wichita youth.

“We have kids lit, which is a literacy program that the kids get to participate in<” explained B&G club unit director, Vanessa Rials.”We have science and technology triple play, music and dance all of these different activities they can choose to partake in.”

In addition the Boys and Girls Club, also among the organizations hosting free summer lunch programs to children throughout the community.

“Our mission here is to enable our kids especially those who need us most and part of that is a healthy lifestyle and we understand the importance of making sure that our kids are provided with a healthy meal when their not in school,” said Rials.

If you are a family in the McAdams area and you have not received your pool vouchers to attend the YMCA this summer, you should contact the city. You can either do that by clicking this link: http://www.wichita.gov/ParkAndRec/Aquatics or by calling (316) 529 – 9940.