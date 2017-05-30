Crime Stoppers: Offenders sought in warrant project

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Crime Stoppers of Wichita/Sedgwick County is searching for offenders in a warrant project this month. The wanted persons will be featured on a digital billboard located at Kellogg and Washington.

Last year, the project featured felony warrants of those failing to register as violent or sex offenders. Nearly one-third of those were arrested.

“Last year, it was a very successful program, ” said Sedgwick County Sheriff Jeff Easter. “We were able to arrest several individuals that were featured on the billboards. This year we decided to expand it to include individuals that had felony warrants.”

Those felony warrants include parole, registered offender, robbery, drug and sex offenses.

If you know where the offenders listed below are, call 267-2111 or submit tips at WichitaCrimeStoppers.com.

You could be eligible for a cash reward if your information leads to an arrest.

