Caught on camera: FedEx driver takes cash

KANSAS CITY,  Mo. (KSHB) – A FedEx Ground worker was caught red-handed picking up money that didn’t belong to him during his route.

The driver was seen picking up $60 a mother left for her daughter under the doormat at an Independence, Missouri home.

A quick review of the security system led the homeowners to the driver.

“It was sad. I mean we all struggle, we all go through hard times and sadly my daughter works really hard. She’s only 17; she works really hard for her money. I work really hard,” the mother said.

The girl’s father found and confronted the driver almost an hour later.

The driver apologized and gave back the money.

In a statement Thursday FedEx Ground said:

“FedEx Ground contracts for and expects the highest levels of conduct from service providers and their employees. We are reviewing this incident and will take the appropriate steps to address this situation.”

