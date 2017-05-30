Caught on camera: Cop sucker punched

WDIV-TV Published: Updated:

DETROIT, Mich. (WDIV) – Dashcam video shows a Michigan woman sucker punch an officer as he was trying to make another arrest.

Kristen Campbell doesn’t deny sucker punching Lincoln Park Officer Patrick Culter.

“I am sorry,” she said after being released. “I told him that twice. I don’t know what came over me.”

Culter pulled over the car Campbell was riding in and determined the driver didn’t have a license.

Campbell got mouthy with Culter while he was arresting the driver.

He ordered Campbell to the ground, but she struggled. A bystander then threw the cop the handcuffs he lost in the scuffle.

“You like hitting people, don’t you?” Campbell can be heard saying.

“Let go of my handcuffs now,” Culter said. “Take your hands off them.”

Campbell was then stunned with a taser three times.

Campbell said she threw the punch because she didn’t know who grabbed her from behind.

“I swung back, knowing he grabbed me, because he didn’t say anything,” Campbell said. “I didn’t know who it was.”

Campbell said she realizes now that she made a mistake.

“I’m lucky to be alive,” Campbell said. “I guess the cop could have killed me.”

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s