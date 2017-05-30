Caught on camera: Cop sucker punched

DETROIT, Mich. (WDIV) – Dashcam video shows a Michigan woman sucker punch an officer as he was trying to make another arrest.

Kristen Campbell doesn’t deny sucker punching Lincoln Park Officer Patrick Culter.

“I am sorry,” she said after being released. “I told him that twice. I don’t know what came over me.”

Culter pulled over the car Campbell was riding in and determined the driver didn’t have a license.

Campbell got mouthy with Culter while he was arresting the driver.

He ordered Campbell to the ground, but she struggled. A bystander then threw the cop the handcuffs he lost in the scuffle.

“You like hitting people, don’t you?” Campbell can be heard saying.

“Let go of my handcuffs now,” Culter said. “Take your hands off them.”

Campbell was then stunned with a taser three times.

Campbell said she threw the punch because she didn’t know who grabbed her from behind.

“I swung back, knowing he grabbed me, because he didn’t say anything,” Campbell said. “I didn’t know who it was.”

Campbell said she realizes now that she made a mistake.

“I’m lucky to be alive,” Campbell said. “I guess the cop could have killed me.”