‘America’s Got Talent’ returns

America’s Got Talent” makes its season premiere tonight with a new host.

Show creator Simon Cowell turned to Tyra Banks when Nick Cannon decided to leave his hosting duties.

It was an out of the box choice to many, but the supermodel jumped at the chance.

“It harkens back to my talk show days for me, meeting all of these different characters, getting their stories. So, I’m having a good time!” Banks says.

“America’s Got Talent” will premiere tonight at 7 p.m. followed by the premiere of “World of Dance” featuring Jennifer Lopez.