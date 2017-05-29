Lincoln’s letter read on Memorial Day

WICHITA, Kan. (KSN) – Believed to have been written by Abraham Lincoln.

The Bixby letter is a brief, consoling message that was written by the President in November 1864 to Lydia Parker Bixby, a widow living is Boston; who was reported to have lost 5 sons in the Civil War.

KSN photojournalist, Raoul Cortez brings the “voice” of the letter alive– with the help of several Wichitans on Memorial Day.

Dear Madam,

I have been shown in the files of the War Department a statement of the Adjutant General of Massachusetts that you are the mother of five sons who have died gloriously on the field of battle.

I feel how weak and fruitless must be any word of mine which should attempt to beguile you from the grief of a loss so overwhelming. But I cannot refrain from tendering to you the consolation that may be found in the thanks of the Republic they died to save.

I pray that our Heavenly Father may assuage the anguish of your bereavement, and leave you only the cherished memory of the loved and lost, and the solemn pride that must be yours to have laid so costly a sacrifice upon the altar of Freedom.

Yours, very sincerely and respectfully,

A. Lincoln.