5:00AM We are off to a great start to your Memorial Day!! The skies this morning will be mainly clear with an increase in clouds later today, but pools and lakes will be full and the weather will cooperate with your outdoor plans!! We’ll start off mild and warm up quickly into the 80s by midday. A pop up shower or storm can’t be ruled out in the later afternoon heat but generally we look dry and comfortable and winds won’t be bad either so that will make it even nicer!!

Advertisement