Widow remembers husband and son who served

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – For some, memorial day weekend is about barbecuing with friends and making new memories, for others it’s about paying respect to those that served this country. Today I visited the resting place for some of the veterans who sacrificed for their family and country; and was met by some families that say it’s tradition to come lay flowers on their graves, every year.

I visited four different memorial sites Sunday and most tell me they prefer to come the day before the holiday to have the space they need to pay their silent respects. Much like Mrs. Tromsgard who has come to lay flowers at this grave site for over 40 years.

“My sons and husband are buried here,” explained Tromsgard. “My one son died of cancer at 18 but my husband and other boy were Veterans.”

Tromsgard tells me that as the years go by, it becomes harder and harder for her to decorate the graves so, she’s hired someone to assist her.

“My caregiver comes with me now every year and I’m lucky to have her,” said Tromsgard. “I can barely walk from the car to the grave alone these days.”

She was joined with many others that also came to visit the grave site of their beloved veteran.

“He was always a very nice,” said Mai Mai, remembering her late brother. “He was a very good guy and helped the family a lot.”

Others paid their respect to the veterans still alive like William Young, commander of post 273.

“I served in the United States Navy,” said Young.

Young says he initially took interest in the Navy when he saw an advertisement on the street.

“Join the Navy and see the world,” recalled Young. “So, that’s what I did. I was aboard two aircraft carriers; the USS independence and the USS Saratoga.”

William now serves over 400 veterans and their families through the American Legion in Wichita and he plans to support them on Memorial Day as they lay flowers on the graves of lost soldiers.

On behalf of KSN, I would like to thank the men and women who served this country and their families that have been a backbone.