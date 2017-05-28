Kushner sought secret communications with Russia

By VIVIAN SALAMA Published:
Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner
In this May 23, 2017, photo, White House senior adviser Jared Kushner, left, and his wife Ivanka Trump watch during a visit by President Donald Trump to Yad Vashem to honor the victims of the Holocaust in Jerusalem. The Washington Post is reporting that the FBI is investigating meetings that Trump’s son-in-law, Kushner, had in December 2016, with Russian officials. Kushner, a key White House adviser, had meetings late last year with Russia’s ambassador to the U.S., Sergey Kislyak, and Russian banker Sergey Gorkov. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON (AP) – Advisers to President Donald Trump have been put on the defensive by reports that adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner had proposed a secret back channel between the Kremlin and the Trump transition team.

A person familiar with the discussions tells The Associated Press that Kushner spoke with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak about creating that line of communication.

The purpose was to facilitate sensitive discussions aimed at exploring the incoming administration’s options with Russia as it was developing its Syria policy.

Trump aides traveling with the president in Europe have refused to address the contents of Kushner’s December meeting with the Russian diplomat.

National security adviser H.R. McMaster says the administration has back channel communications with a number of countries and that they allow for “discreet” communication.

 

