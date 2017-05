Six foot nine center Isaiah Poor Bear Chandler commits to Wichita State. He was originally committed to New Mexico, but was granted his release after a coaching change.

Chandler is a three star recruit according to 247 sports. He tweeted, “I’m grateful and honored for all the interest the next level coaches gave me, but after a lot of thinking and consulting with my parents, I will further my education and basketball abilities to Wichita State University.”