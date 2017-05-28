Instructor dies, trainee injured in skydiving accident

By Published:
In this image made from a video provided by Mondelez International, Luke Aikins, center, skydives without a parachute over Simi Valley, Calif., Saturday, July 30, 2016. After a two-minute freefall, Aikins landed dead center in the 100-by-100-foot net at the Big Sky movie ranch. Aikins made history Saturday when he became the first person to leap without a parachute and land in a net instead. (Mondelez International via AP)

St. Tammany Parish, La. (AP) – A Louisiana skydiving instructor died Sunday, and his trainee injured, after he lost consciousness during a skydiving jump.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office says the instructor and trainee were performing a tandem jump on the Royal Golf Course in Slidell, Louisiana, shortly after 11 a.m. Sunday when the instructor lost consciousness after leaving the airplane. The reserve parachute opened after the main parachute belonging to the instructor did not, but witnesses say both skydivers hit the ground hard.

The male instructor was pronounced dead at the scene, and the trainee was airlifted to a New Orleans-area hospital. Police say the incident is still under investigation, but appears to be a “tragic accident.”

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s