Dodge City teen killed in car crash

KSN TV Published: Updated:

HODGEMAN COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – A young man was killed after the car he was in rolled several times on 210 Road, two miles south of K-156 around 7:30 Saturday night.

Nineteen-year-old Nicolas Velasquez-Ortiz from Dodge City has been identified by the Kansas Highway Patrol.

Velasquez-Ortiz was a passenger in a Toyota Corolla and the driver was Alvaro Velasquez-Lorenzo, 19.

Nicolas Velasquez-Oritz died in the crash, Alavaro Velasquez-Lorenzo was transported to a nearby hospital.

Both were wearing their seat belts.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s