Dodge City teen killed in car crash

HODGEMAN COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – A young man was killed after the car he was in rolled several times on 210 Road, two miles south of K-156 around 7:30 Saturday night.

Nineteen-year-old Nicolas Velasquez-Ortiz from Dodge City has been identified by the Kansas Highway Patrol.

Velasquez-Ortiz was a passenger in a Toyota Corolla and the driver was Alvaro Velasquez-Lorenzo, 19.

Nicolas Velasquez-Oritz died in the crash, Alavaro Velasquez-Lorenzo was transported to a nearby hospital.

Both were wearing their seat belts.

